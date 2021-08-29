In Pics: Water Chestnuts being extracted from Wular lake

Bandipora: A man extracts Water Chestnuts from Wular Lake in Bandipora District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Bandipora: A woman waits for local traders to sell her Water Chestnuts after extracting from Wular Lake in District Bandipora of North Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Bandipora: A man shows Water Chestnuts after extracting them from Wular Lake in Bandipora District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Bandipora: Village woman sells Water Chestnuts to the local traders after extracting them from the Wular Lake, in District Bandipora of North Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Bandipora: A man shows Water Chestnuts to a trader at the local market after extracting them from the Wular Lake, in District Bandipora of North Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Bandipora: Women extract Water Chestnuts from Wular Lake in Bandipora District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Bandipora: Village women sell Water Chestnuts to the local traders after extracting them from the Wular Lake, in District Bandipora of North Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Bandipora: Women rowing their boats after extracting Water Chestnuts from Wular Lake in Bandipora District of North Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

