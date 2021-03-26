In pics: Bharat Bandh in India

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 26th March 2021 1:54 pm IST
Patiala: Thikri Wala Chowk wears a deserted look during a nationwide strike, called by farmers’ unions against the three farm laws, in Patiala, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Activists burn tyres as they block a road during a nationwide strike, called by farmers’ unions against the three farm laws, in Patna, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Police detain Jan Adhikar Party supporters as they participate in a protest in support of a nationwide strike, called by farmers’ unions against the three farm laws, in Patna, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Activists stage a protest in support of the nationwide strike, called by farmers’ unions against the three farm laws, in Hyderabad, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: Left-wing and Samjukta Kisan Morcha activists stage a protest in support of the nationwide strike, called by farmers’ unions against the three farm laws, in Ranchi, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Members of Patiala Bar Association hold placards as they stage a protest in support of the nationwide strike, called by farmers’ unions against the three farm laws, in Patiala, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

