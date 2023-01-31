In Pics: Budget Session of Parliament

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 31st January 2023 9:08 pm IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she leaves after address to the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other members as she leaves after her address to the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members as she leaves after her address to the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with Union ministers and other members as she leaves after her address to the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)

