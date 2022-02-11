In Pics: Building collapse in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th February 2022 10:56 pm IST
In Pics: Building collapse in Delhi
New Delhi: Rescue work in progress after a portion of a building collapsed in a JJ Colony at Bawana, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 11, 2022. Several people are feared to be trapped in the debris. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Grief stricken residents after a portion of a building collapsed in a JJ Colony at Bawana, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 11, 2022. Several people are feared to be trapped in the debris. (PTI Photo)

