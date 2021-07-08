In Pics: Cabinet reshuffle

Published: 8th July 2021
In Pics: Cabinet reshuffle
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a group photograph with the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath of office and secrecy to cabinet minister Anupriya Singh Patel, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath of office and secrecy to cabinet minister Bhupender Yadav, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath of office and secrecy to cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: MP Anupriya Singh Patel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: MP Bhupender Yadav with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: MP Sushri Shobha Karandlaje with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_07_2021_000233B)
New Delhi: MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

