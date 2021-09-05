In pics: Chitai Golu Devta Temple in Uttarakhand

Almora: Devotees offer prayers at Chital Golu Devta temple in Almora, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2021. Every year lakhs of devotees come with their wishes to the temple of Golu Devta near Almora and write a letter on stamp paper for the fulfillment of their wishes. Once that paper is tied in the temple, then the wish will be fulfilled and after fulfillment of their wishes, devotees present a brass bell to the temple. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Almora: Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers at Chital Golu Devta temple in Almora, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2021. Every year lakhs of devotees come with their wishes to the temple of Golu Devta near Almora and write a letter on stamp paper for the fulfillment of their wishes. Once that paper is tied in the temple, then the wish will be fulfilled and after fulfillment of their wishes, devotees present a brass bell to the temple. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Almora: Tied brass bells after fulfillment of the wishes of the devotees at Chital Golu Devta temple in Almora, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2021. Every year lakhs of devotees come with their wishes to the temple of Golu Devta near Almora and write a letter on stamp paper for the fulfillment of their wishes. Once that paper is tied in the temple, then the wish will be fulfilled and after fulfillment of their wishes, devotees present a brass bell to the temple. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Almora: Tied wishes of the devotees on stamp papers at Chital Golu Devta temple in Almora, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2021. Every year lakhs of devotees come with their wishes to the temple of Golu Devta near Almora and write a letter on stamp paper for the fulfillment of their wishes. Once that paper is tied in the temple, then the wish will be fulfilled and after fulfillment of their wishes, devotees present a brass bell to the temple. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Almora: An idol of Golu Devta inside Chital Golu Devta temple in Almora, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2021. Every year lakhs of devotees come with their wishes to the temple of Golu Devta near Almora and write a letter on stamp paper for the fulfillment of their wishes. Once that paper is tied in the temple, then the wish will be fulfilled and after fulfillment of their wishes, devotees present a brass bell to the temple. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Almora: A brass bells shop outside the Chital Golu Devta temple in Almora, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2021. Every year lakhs of devotees come with their wishes to the temple of Golu Devta near Almora and write a letter on stamp paper for the fulfillment of their wishes. Once that paper is tied in the temple, then the wish will be fulfilled and after fulfillment of their wishes, devotees present a brass bell to the temple. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)