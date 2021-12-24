In pics: Christmas season in India

Bhopal: A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a water scooter on the eve of Christmas, at Upper Lake in Bhopal, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The QBA restaurant ahead of Christmas celebrations, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The Delhi government has banned all mass gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Kanpur: Decorated St. Xavier’s church ahead of the Christmas festival, at Ashok Nagar in Kanpur, Thursday, December 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: Illuminated St. Joseph Co-Cathedral Chruch, at Panbazar, ahead of the Christmas festival celebration in Guwahati, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Mathura: Children dressed as Santa Claus praticipate in Christmas Day celebration, in Mathura, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Patna: School students celebrate on the eve of Christmas day in Patna, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Jabalpur: A teacher dressed as Santa Claus greets children at a school to celebrate Christmas festival, in Jabalpur, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Shimla: Tourists and locals walk along the Ridge on the eve of Christmas, in Shimla, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

