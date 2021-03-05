In pics: Clashes erupt in Srinagar after Mirwaiz was not allowed to lead Friday prayers

Srinagar: Clashes erupt in Srinagar between protesters and security personnel after Friday prayers as the authorities did not allow Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to head the congregation of the Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid.

A large number of people gathered to listen to the Mirwaiz as the authorities had lifted restrictions of house arrest on him a few days back and it was expected that he would be allowed to come for Friday prayers.

As Mirwaiz was not allowed to come out of his home on Friday, it created a chain reaction in parts of Srinagar city. People were waiting for him in the mosque to listen to him after at least 82 Fridays. They carried placards in protest and demanded his release.



Youth held protests and clashed with police outside the Jamia masjid on Friday afternoon resulting in injuries to many of them. Police used pellet guns to disperse the youth and many media persons who were covering the incident were reportedly thrashed by police. Two of the media persons who were covering the incident were injured in the police action.

It is pertinent to mention that authorities released Mirwaiz on March 03 after completing almost 20 months under house detention.

He was put under house arrest since August 2019, after the BJP government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogated Article 370.