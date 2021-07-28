In pics: Cloudburst at Kishtwar

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th July 2021 8:02 pm IST
Kishtwar: Army personnel during a rescue operation after flash floods due to a cloudburst at Hanzor in Kishtwar district. 8 dead bodies recovered & 12 injured rescued till now. (PTI Photo)
Kishtwar: Police, Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) during a search and rescue operation after a cloudburst at Honjar village in Kishtwar district, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)
