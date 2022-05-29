In pics: Decommissioning ceremony of INS Gomati

Mumbai: Indian Navy officials during the decommissioning ceremony of the frigate INS Gomati (F21) at naval dock, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: Indian Navy officials during the decommissioning ceremony of the frigate INS Gomati (F21) at naval dock, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: Indian Navy officials get ready for the decommissioning ceremony of the frigate INS Gomati (F21) at naval dock, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: Indian Navy officials click selfies during the decommissioning ceremony of the frigate INS Gomati (F21) at naval dock, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: Indian Navy officials during the decommissioning ceremony of the frigate INS Gomati (F21) at naval dock, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)