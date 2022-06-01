In Pics: Defence Investiture Ceremony- 2

Published: 1st June 2022
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) to Altaf Hussain Bhat, Constable, Jammu & Kashmir Police, during Defence Investiture Ceremony - 2, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. His family members received the award from the President. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Ati Vishisht Seva Medal to Air Marshal Chalapati Jonnalagedda during Defence Investiture Ceremony  2, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Ati Vishisht Seva Medal to Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar during Defence Investiture Ceremony  2, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Param Vishisht Seva Medal to Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar, The Army Medical Corps (Retired), during Defence Investiture Ceremony – 2, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

