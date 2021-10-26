In pics: Delhi Police mock drill in Sadar Bazar

By PTI|   Published: 26th October 2021 9:21 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police conduct a mock drill to check anti-terror prepardeness at Sadar Bazar in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo /Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: A police personnel during a mock-drill conducted by Delhi Police, to check anti-terror prepardeness at Sadar Bazar in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo /Vijay Verma)
