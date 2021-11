Decorative lights and diyas adorn Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah on the eve of Diwali. Peerzada Altamash Nizami of dargah committee, says, “Non-Muslims are also Hazrat Mahbub-e-Ilahi’s followers & come here on their festivals. They light ‘diyas’ too. Dargahs are platform for all.”

Nizamuddin Dargah lit up on the eve of Diwali (Photo: ANI)

