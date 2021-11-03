In Pics: Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya

By PTI|   Published: 3rd November 2021 10:21 pm IST
In Pics: Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees witness laser show on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees witness laser show on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees witness laser show on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button