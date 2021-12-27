In pics: Doctors protest in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th December 2021 4:14 pm IST
New Delhi: Doctors stage a protest outside Maulana Azad Medical College over postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Doctors stage a mass resignation during a protest outside Maulana Azad Medical College over postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
