In Pics: Eid al-Adha celebrations

New Delhi: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in old Delhi, Sunday, July 10, 2022. The festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Ghaziabad: Muslim devotees leave after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Eidgah in Ghaziabad, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Puducherry: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Puducherry beach, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Muslim devotees hug each other after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Donbosco school, in Chennai, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Muslim children hug each other after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Donbosco school, in Chennai, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Triplicane Big mosque, in Chennai, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Ahmedabad: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: A Muslim devotee offers prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Island Grounds, in Chennai, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Agra: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at the Taj Mahal complex in Agra, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Muslim devotees hug each other after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Jama Masjid in Amritsar, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Illuminated Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, festival, in Old Delhi, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Eid-al-Adha is the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice for his Lord. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Muslims after offering prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in old Delhi, Sunday, July 10, 2022. The festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

