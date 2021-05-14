In pics: Eid-al-Fitr amid COVID-19 lockdown in India

This year, Eid-al-Fitr was observed with much care amid COVID-19 lockdown. People mostly remained confined to their homes and offered the Eid prayers at home. See Eid photos from across India here:

Ahmedabad: Juma Masjid wears a deserted look on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during the second wave of COVID-19, in Ahmedabad, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: The gate of Teele Wali Masjid remains closed on Eid-ul-Fitr, due to COVID-induced lockdown in Lucknow, Friday, May 14, 2021.(PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

New Delhi: Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Bhopal: A security personnal stand guard at an Eidgah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during COVID-19 curfew imposed to curb the coronavirus cases, in Bhopal, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during COVID-19 curfew imposed to curb coronavirus cases, in Bhopal, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Prayagraj: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown in Prayagraj, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Senior police officer felicitates Jumma Masjid Maulavi Shabbir Alam on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Ahmedabad, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Ajmer: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, at their residence in Ajmer, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard outside Jama Masjid on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan,during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard at a market area near Jama Masjid on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan,during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, in New Delhi, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Varanasi: Police personnel stand guard outside a mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, in Varanasi, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Amritsar: Muslim devotees greet each other after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, at Jama Masjid Khairuddin in Amritsar, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Muslim devotees greet each other on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, during the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown, near Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Jaipur: An illuminated Jama Masjid at Johari Bazar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Jaipur, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Nagpur: Muslim girls greet each a day before the Eid-ul-Fitr in Nagpur, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)