In pics: Families evacuated from Kabul

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 24th August 2021 4:38 pm IST
Chantilly: Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. AP/PTI(AP08_24_2021_000009B)
