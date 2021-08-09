In pics: Floods in Prayagraj

By Minhaj Adnan|   Updated: 9th August 2021 4:13 pm IST
Prayagraj: A view of houses submerged with risen water of river Ganga following monsoon rain, at Chhota Baghara area in Prayagraj, Sunday, Aug 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: People in a boat cross the flooded area after the water level rises of Ganga river, at Daraganj in Prayagraj, Saturday, August 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Hindu devotees offer prayers at the submerged Lord Bade Hanumanji temple after the water level rises of river Ganga and Yamuna following monsoon rains, in Prayagraj, August 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: A man holding a child wade through a flooded house after the water level rises of river Ganga and Yamuna following monsoon rain, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Aug 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescue flood-affected people after their houses submerged with risen water level of river Ganga following monsoon rain, at Chhota Baghara in Prayagraj, Monday, Aug 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: A view of houses submerged with risen water level of river Ganga following monsoon rain, at Chhota Baghara in Prayagraj, Monday, Aug 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: A view of a submerged temple as the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers rise following monsoon rain, at Daraganj in Prayagraj, Monday, Aug 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

