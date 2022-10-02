In Pics: Gandhi Jayanti 2022

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 2nd October 2022 8:35 pm IST
Gandhi Jayanti 2022
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in the Central Hall of Parliament to in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Speaker Om Birla is also seen. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rides a vintage car during a vintage car rally organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a vintage car rally organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ghaziabad: Farmers raise slogans during a march organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, at UP Gate in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and others while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct . 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct . 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct . 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

