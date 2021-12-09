In Pics: Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife killed in chopper crash

New Delhi: In this image dated March 9, 2017, CDS Gen Bipin Singh Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat in Tirupati. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo) Patna: Child priests of Sant Pashupatinath Ved School pay homage to those killed in an IAF chopper crash, in Patna, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: In this July 16, 2019 file photo, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat with former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and former Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) Varanasi: People pay homage to those killed in an IAF chopper crash, in Varanasi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: In this Jan 10 file photo, Army Chief Bipin Rawat addresses a press conference in New Delhi. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Srinagar: In this file photo dated Aug. 30, 2019, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on a two-day visit to the Valley to review the prevailing security situation after the scrapping of Article 370, in Srinagar. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Media outside the residence of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were on board IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter when it crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary)