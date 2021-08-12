In Pics: GSLV-F10 fails to inject satellite

Sriharikota: ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The launch vehicle failed to inject into the orbit, the country's latest earth observation satellite EOS-03 due to a failure to ignite the cryogenic stage of the launch vehicle. (PTI Photo) Sriharikota: ISRO plans to place an earth observation satellite failed as the rocket GSLV-F10did not place the satellite EOS-03 into the intended orbit due to a "technical anomaly" identified in the cryogenic stage, in Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar) Sriharikota: ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 before blasts off from Sriharikota,Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. ISRO plans to place an earth observation satellite failed as the rocket GSLV-F10did not place the satellite EOS-03 into the intended orbit due to a "technical anomaly" identified in the cryogenic stage. (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar) Sriharikota: ISRO plans to place an earth observation satellite failed as the rocket GSLV-F10did not place the satellite EOS-03 into the intended orbit due to a "technical anomaly" identified in the cryogenic stage, in Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar) Sriharikota: ISRO plans to place an earth observation satellite failed as the rocket GSLV-F10did not place the satellite EOS-03 into the intended orbit due to a "technical anomaly" identified in the cryogenic stage, in Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2014. (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar) Sriharikota: ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota,Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. ISRO plans to place an earth observation satellite failed as the rocket GSLV-F10did not place the satellite EOS-03 into the intended orbit due to a "technical anomaly" identified in the cryogenic stage, in Sriharikota, (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar) Sriharikota: ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota,Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. ISRO plans to place an earth observation satellite failed as the rocket GSLV-F10did not place the satellite EOS-03 into the intended orbit due to a "technical anomaly" identified in the cryogenic stage, in Sriharikota, (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar)