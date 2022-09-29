IN PICS: IND vs SA: 1st T20 match

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 29th September 2022 10:29 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian players wait for the third umpires decision during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter Rohit Sharma after being dismissed during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul celebrate after winning the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after winning the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after winning the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half century during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half century during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: A spectator seeks blessings from Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: South African player Keshav Maharaj during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: South African player Keshav Maharaj plays a shot during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: South African player Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: India’s Harshal Patel celebrates the wicket of South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian players wait for the third umpires decision during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: South African batter Aiden Markram walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates the wicket of South African batter Rilee Rossouw during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

