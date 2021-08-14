In pics: India vs England, test match

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 14th August 2021 1:57 pm IST
London: India's Virat Kohli , centre walks from the pitch at the end of play on the second day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
London: India’s Rishabh Pant, left walks from the crease after he edges a ball from England’s Mark Wood to be caught out by England’s Jos Buttler during the second day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.AP/PTI
London: India’s Rishabh Pant walks from the crease after he edges a ball from England’s Mark Wood to be caught out by England’s Jos Buttler during the second day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. AP/PTI
London: India’s Rishabh Pant hits runs off the bowling of England’s Mark Wood during the second day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. AP/PTI
London: England’s James Anderson celebrates after taking 5 wickets in the fist innings during the second day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. AP/PTI
London : India’s Mdohammed Siraj, second left, celebrates with teammates after bowling out England’s Haseeb Hameed during the second day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. AP/PTI

