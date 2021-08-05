In pics: India vs England, test match

Nottingham: India's KL Rahul, left, and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets to score during the second day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP\/PTI(AP08_05_2021_000330B) Nottingham: India's Rohit Sharma runs between the wickets to avoid a run-out during the second day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP\/PTI(AP08_05_2021_000331B) Nottingham: England's Ollie Robinson, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma during the second day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP\/PTI(AP08_05_2021_000333B) Nottingham: England's Ollie Robinson, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma during the second day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP\/PTI(AP08_05_2021_000334B) Nottingham: India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, attempts to play a shot during the second day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP\/PTI(AP08_05_2021_000336B) Nottingham: India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. AP\/PTI(AP08_05_2021_000329B)