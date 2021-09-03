In Pics: India vs England, test match

London: England's Joe Root walks from the pitch after being clean bowled by India's Umesh Yadav on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP\/PTI London: India's Umesh Yadav, left celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root clean bowled on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP\/PTI London: India's Shardul Thakur, left celebrates with teammate India's Umesh Yadav after getting 50 runs not out on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP\/PTI London: India's Virat Kohli walks off the pitch after being given out caught by England's Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of England's Ollie Robinson on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP\/PTI London: India's Virat Kohli plays a shot off the bowling of England's James Anderson on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.AP\/PTI London: India's Ravindra Jadeja walks off the pitch after being given out caught by England's Joe Root off the bowling of England's Chris Woakes on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP\/PTI