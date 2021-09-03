In Pics: India vs England, test match

By Minhaj Adnan|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 3rd September 2021 2:27 pm IST
London: England's Moeen Ali, third right, celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss India's Rishabh Pant off the bowling of England's Chris Woakes on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP/PTI
London: England’s Joe Root walks from the pitch after being clean bowled by India’s Umesh Yadav on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP/PTI
London: India’s Umesh Yadav, left celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Joe Root clean bowled on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP/PTI
London: India’s Shardul Thakur, left celebrates with teammate India’s Umesh Yadav after getting 50 runs not out on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP/PTI
London: India’s Virat Kohli walks off the pitch after being given out caught by England’s Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of England’s Ollie Robinson on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP/PTI
London: India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot off the bowling of England’s James Anderson on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.AP/PTI
London: India’s Ravindra Jadeja walks off the pitch after being given out caught by England’s Joe Root off the bowling of England’s Chris Woakes on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP/PTI

