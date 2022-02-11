In Pics: India win ODI series against West Indies

Ahmedabad: Man of the Match India's Shreyas Iyer holds the award trophy at the presentation ceremony after the third ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ahmedabad: Man of Series India's Prasidh Krishna holds the award trophy at the presentation ceremony after the third ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ahmedabad: India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the trophy at the presentation ceremony after the third ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ahmedabad: Indian players pose for a group photo with the trophy after winning the ODI cricket series against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ahmedabad: Indian players pose for a group photo with the trophy after winning the ODI cricket series against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ahmedabad: Indian players pose for a group photo with the trophy after winning the ODI cricket series against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)