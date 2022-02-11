In Pics: India win ODI series against West Indies

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th February 2022 11:05 pm IST
In Pics: India win ODI series against West Indies
Ahmedabad: Indian players pose for a group photo with the trophy after winning the ODI cricket series against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: Man of the Match India’s Shreyas Iyer holds the award trophy at the presentation ceremony after the third ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: Man of Series India’s Prasidh Krishna holds the award trophy at the presentation ceremony after the third ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: India’s captain Rohit Sharma holds the trophy at the presentation ceremony after the third ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: Indian players pose for a group photo with the trophy after winning the ODI cricket series against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: Indian players pose for a group photo with the trophy after winning the ODI cricket series against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: Indian players pose for a group photo with the trophy after winning the ODI cricket series against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. India won the series, 3-0. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

