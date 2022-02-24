In pics: Indians arrive from Ukraine

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 24th February 2022 4:44 pm IST
New Delhi: Relatives wait at the IGI Airport to receive Indian nationals coming by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Indian nationals after their arrival at IGI Airport by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Indian nationals take selfie upon their arrival at the IGI Airport by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Indian nationals come out from the IGI Airport on their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022.(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

