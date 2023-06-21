In Pics: International Day of Yoga 2023

Kochi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and others performs yoga on the International Day of Yoga onboard INS Vikrant, in Kochi, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others perform yoga on the International Yoga Day at the Parliament House in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others perform yoga on the International Yoga Day at the Parliament House in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha officials performs yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha officials perform yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya with others performs yoga on the International Day of Yoga, at AIIMS in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)