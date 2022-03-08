In pics: International Women’s Day celebrations in India

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th March 2022 2:40 pm IST
Srinagar: Female students holding placards, participate in an awareness rally regarding women's empowerment, to celebrate International Women's Day, in Srinagar, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Arunachal Pradesh: Female troops of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) cross a bridge during a border patrol, on International Women’s Day, in Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI Photo)
Noida: Women participate in a Zumba session during a pink marathon organised by Noida Authority, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, at a stadium, in Noida, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Female police personnel ride their two-wheelers during a rally for the launch of the ‘Urja Mahila’ help desk for women’s safety, on International Women’s Day, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The rally was flagged off by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Female students holding placards, participate in an awareness rally regarding women’s empowerment, to celebrate International Women’s Day, in Srinagar, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button