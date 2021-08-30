In pics: Janmashtami festival celebrations

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 30th August 2021 4:58 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Hindu priests pour milk over the idols of Hindu lord Krishna and goddess Radha during the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna at Iscon temple in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_30_2021_000064B)
Ahmedabad: Hindu priests pour milk over the idols of Hindu lord Krishna and goddess Radha during the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna at Iscon temple in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Ajmer: A child dresses up as Lord Krishna to take part in the ‘Janmashtami’ festival celebrations, in Ajmer, Monday, August 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Ajmer: A child dresses up as Lord Krishna to take part in the ‘Janmashtami’ festival celebrations, in Ajmer, Monday, August 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

