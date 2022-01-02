In Pics: Landslide in Bhiwani

Published: 2nd January 2022 12:56 pm IST
Bhiwani: A view of the site of a landslide incident at Dadam mining area of Bhiwani district, Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. Several vehicles and some people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)
Bhiwani: Administrative officials and police inspect the site after a landslide incident at Dadam mining area of Bhiwani district, Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. Several vehicles and some people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)
Bhiwani: Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal visits the site after a landslide incident at Dadam mining area of Bhiwani district, Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. Several vehicles and some people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)
Bhiwani: Police inspect the site after a landslide incident at Dadam mining area of Bhiwani district, Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. Several vehicles and some people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)
Bhiwani: Rescue work in progress at the site of a landslide incident at Dadam mining area of Bhiwani district, Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. Several vehicles and some people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)
Bhiwani: The site of a landslide incident at Dadam mining area of Bhiwani district, Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. Several vehicles and some people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)
Bhiwani: Rescue work in progress at the site of a landslide incident at Dadam mining area of Bhiwani district, Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. Several vehicles and some people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)
Bhiwani: Officials at the site as rescue work is in progress after a landslide incident at Dadam mining area of Bhiwani district, Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. Several vehicles and some people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)

