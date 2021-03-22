In pics: Leech Therapy in Kashmir

Srinagar: Navroz has been traditionally a day of celebration in Kashmir because of its connections with Ancient Persia or Iran. According to the old traditions, it is believed in Kashmir that the spring season starts from this day.

Leech therapy or Hirudotherapy is locals known as “Derkhe Ilaaj” and is one of the traditional therapies used by people of Kashmir for treating various skin-related problems.

An old tradition in Kashmir is to go for leech therapy on Navroz as people regard it as an auspicious day.

It is believed in Kashmir that when the leech starts sucking blood from a human being it sucks away all the impurity from the blood.

On the shores of Dal Lake near Hazratbal Shrine, leech therapists, on the day of Navroz, were busy administering leeches on people.