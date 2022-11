Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) celebrated the 5th Anniversary of the commencement of Operations & Maintenance of Hyderabad Metro Rail with the traditional folk dance of Telangana and classical musical performances at Ameerpet Metro Station, today.

Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, Mr. NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, and Mr. Bernard Tabary, CEO, International, Keolis, ignite the auspicious lamp during the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s fifth anniversary celebrations.

Mr. NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL awards a frequent metro rider with a gift voucher in presence of Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL and Mr. Bernard Tabary, CEO, International, Keolis, during the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s 5th Anniversary Celebration.

Mr. NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL and Mr. Bernard Tabary, CEO, International, Keolis played the drums during the 5th Anniversary of Hyderabad Metro Rail.