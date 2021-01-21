In pics: Maldives diaries of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan with mommy Amrita Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan jetted off for a quick holiday to Maldives with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, after completing tight shoot schedule of Atrangi Re.

Eversince Sara, who is an avid social media user, landed in Maldives, she has been sharing pictures from her family vacation. Fans cannot help but are gushing over her pictures and the recent picture from her Instagram is what grabbed our attention. She shared a potrait of hers with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mommy Amrita Singh.

In the pic, Sara Ali Khan a actress was seen wearing a golden coloured outfit and was looking stunning. She captioned the image as, “Nights like these, Find us a pod- we’re the peas, With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas, Because as they say the best things come in threes.”





Recently, she shared a pic of ‘sandy toes, sunkissed nose’ from the Maldives. “Sandy Toes and Sunkissed Nose,” she wrote as the caption with the image, where she can be seen sitting on a pavement with her feet on the sand. The ocean can be seen in the backdrop.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in OTT-released Coolie No.1 along with Varun Dhawan. She will be next seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ also features Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Aanand L. Rai.