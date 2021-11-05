In pics: Namibia vs New Zealand Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 5th November 2021 4:44 pm IST
Sharjah: New Zealand’s Martin Guptill bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia, in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. AP/PTI(AP11_05_2021_000158B)
Sharjah: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, left, and teammate Martin Guptill, centre, cross as they run between the wickets as Namibia’s David Wiese, right, watches during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia, in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. AP/PTI(AP11_05_2021_000159B)
Sharjah: Namibia players celebrate after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia, in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. AP/PTI(AP11_05_2021_000164B)

