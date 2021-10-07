In Pics: Navratri festival

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 7th October 2021 2:20 pm IST
In Pics: Navratri festival
Reasi: View of decorated 'Darshani Deodi' (entrance) of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the occassion of 'Navratri' festival at Katra in Reasi, Wednesday night, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) 
Varanasi: Devotees pray on the first day of the ‘Navratri’ festival in Varanasi, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Mirzapur: Devotees visit Vindhyavasini Temple on the first day of the ‘Navratri’ festival in Mirzapur, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Devotees pray on the first day of the ‘Navratri’ festival, at Historical Kali Mata Temple, in Jammu, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Ranchi: Devotees pray on the first day of the ‘Navratri’ festival in Ranchi, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Udhhav Thackeray and his family visit a temple on the first day of the ‘Navratri’ festival in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) 
Patna: Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the first day of the ‘Navratri’ festival in Patna, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

