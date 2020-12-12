In Pics: Newly wed Sana Khan Sayied’s Kashmir diaries post nikah

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan who recently got married to Gujarat-based Mufti Anas Sayied is enjoying her dreamy honeymoon to the fullest in Kashmir. Enjoying snowfall in Gulmarg, Sana shared a series of pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her romantic holiday.

In pictures, Sana Khan can be seen happily posing in front of the snow capped mountains at The Khyber Himalayan Resort in Kashmir. Dressed in neon winter-wear, Sana Khan looked absolutely stylish, posing with her hubby dearest.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Heaven” and gave photo credits to Anas.

Through the past couple of days, Sana Khan has shared a bunch of pictures showing the beauty of the valley; one of them was a video of their drive around Dal Lake, another gave a view of Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. She had shared pictures of them leaving for Kashmir and written: “Shohar aur begum chale.”

Sana Khan’s Insta story

In many other videos, they were seen enjoying the scenes around their hotel.

For the past couple of months, Sana Khan has been making headlines for various reasons like her sudden decision of quitting showbiz to her low-key nikah with Mufti Anas.

In October Sana announced that he is quitting showbiz to follow the path of religion. In a detailed post on Instagram, she had expressed her desire to serve humanity. “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator,” Sana had shared.

A month later in November, Sana Khan announced her marriage to Anas with a picture from their wedding. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”