In Pics: NIA raids PFI over terror funding

New Delhi: A Popular Front of India (PFI) member being produced to Patiala Court after a nationwide raid spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. As many as 106 activists of the Popular Front of India were arrested on Thursday in early morning raids. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Popular Front of India (PFI) members being produced to Patiala Court after a nationwide raid spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. As many as 106 activists of the Popular Front of India were arrested on Thursday in early morning raids. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: General Secretary of Popular Front of India Anis Ahmed (second, right) being produced to Patiala Court after a nationwide raid spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. As many as 106 activists of the Popular Front of India were arrested on Thursday in early morning raids. (PTI Photo) Hubballi: Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo) Navi Mumbai: A security person keeps vigil outside the Popular Front of India (PFI) party office in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A multi-agency operation was spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the PFI in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Accused being produced to Patiala Court after a nationwide raid spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. As many as 106 activists of the Popular Front of India were arrested on Thursday in early morning raids. (PTI Photo) Chennai: Security personnel speak with Popular Front of India (PFI) workers protesting against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the PFI office, in Chennai, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. NIA along with other agencies conducted raids at the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) across the country as part of its search against people supporting terror groups, on Thursday. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Popular Front of India Delhi unit head Parvez being brought at the office of the Enforcement Directorate after his arrest, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)