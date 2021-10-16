In pics: NSG Raising Day

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th October 2021 8:04 pm IST
Gurugram:A National Security Guard (NSG) Command shows his skills to counter terrorist operations on the occasion of NSG 37th Raising in Gurugram, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai being welcomed on the occasion of National Security Guard (NSG) 37th Raising in Gurugram, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram:A National Security Guard (NSG) Command shows his skills to counter terrorist operations on the occasion of NSG 37th Raising in Gurugram, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: National Security Guard (NSG) Commandos show their skills to counter terrorist operations on the occasion of NSG 37th Raising in Gurugram, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button