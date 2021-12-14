In Pics: Opposition leaders protest at Parliament

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 14th December 2021 2:54 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and other Opposition parties members address the media after a protest march demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, at Vijay Chowk near Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition parties members during a protest march demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, at Vijay Chowk near Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition parties members at a protest march demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, at Vijay Chowk near Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
