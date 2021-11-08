In pics: Padma Awards 2021

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th November 2021 4:08 pm IST
New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former union minister Sushma Swaraj receives Padma Vibhushan from President Ram Nath Kovind on behalf of her mother, during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to journalist Lalbiakthanga Pachuau during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shashadhar Acharya for Art, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He is a renowned Chhau dance performer. Recipient of several awards and honours, Shri Acharya has numerous new choreographies and dance compositions to his credit. (PTI Photo)

