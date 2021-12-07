In Pics: PANEX-21 exercise on disaster management

New Delhi: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane with the delegates of BIMSTEC taking part in the PANEX-21 exercise on disaster management at DRDO Bhawan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane arrive for the PANEX-21 exercise on disaster management, at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Delegates of BIMSTEC take part in the PANEX-21 exercise on disaster management, at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

