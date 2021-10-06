In Pics: Pitra Paksha rituals

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 6th October 2021 5:22 pm IST
Agra: Devotees perform 'Tarpan' rituals for their ancestors on the banks of River Ganga on the last day of 'Pitra Paksha' at Dussehra Ghat in Agra, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Pilgrims perform ‘Tarpan’ rituals for their ancestors on the last day of ‘Pitra Paksha’ along the banks of River Ganga, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021.(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Pilgrims perform ‘Tarpan’ rituals for their ancestors on the last day of ‘Pitra Paksha’ along the banks of River Ganga, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021.(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Haridwar: Devotees at the Har Ki Pauri ghat on the last day of Pitra Paksha, in Haridwar, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Pilgrims perform ‘Tarpan’ rituals for their ancestors on the last day of ‘Pitra Paksha’ along the banks of River Ganga, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021.(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

