In pics: PM Modi in Bangladesh

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 27th March 2021 2:37 pm IST
Satkhira: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, in Satkhira, Bangladesh, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo)
