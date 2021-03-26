In pics: PM Modi in Dhaka

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th March 2021 1:36 pm IST
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @narendramodi ON FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021** Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants Arjuna Tree sapling at Savar, on the occasion of 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh, in Dhaka, Friiday, March 26, 2021 (PTI Photo)
Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor book at the National Martyrs Memorial in Savar, on the occasion of 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh, in Dhaka, Friday, March 26, 2021 (PTI Photo)
Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants Arjuna Tree sapling at Savar, on the occasion of 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh, in Dhaka, Friiday, March 26, 2021 (PTI Photo)
Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

