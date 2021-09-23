In Pics: PM Narendra Modi in Washington

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:40 am IST
PM Modi at Washington
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by a US Navy officer on his arrival in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Indian Community on his arrival in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to USA and T. H. Brian McKeon, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
