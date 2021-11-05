In Pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath

By PTI|   Published: 5th November 2021 9:01 pm IST
In Pics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kedarnath
Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath Temple, in Uttarakhand. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ianugurates Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveils the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya, in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dedication and foundation stones laying ceremony of various development projects to the Nation, in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dedication and foundation stones laying ceremony of various development projects to the Nation, in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple, in Uttarakhand. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple, in Uttarakhand. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple, in Uttarakhand. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)

