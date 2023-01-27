In Pics: Protest for BBC documentary screening

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 27th January 2023 8:17 pm IST
New Delhi: Security personnel at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus during SFI's protest against the detention of four activists over the proposed screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Members of Bhim Army Student Federation gather for screening of the BBC documentary film India: The Modi Question, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Police personnel detain members of Bhim Army Student Federation for planning to screen the BBC documentary film India: The Modi Question, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Police personnel detain members of Bhim Army Student Federation for planning to screen the BBC documentary film India: The Modi Question, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Members of Bhim Army Student Federation being detained by police personnel for planning to screen the BBC documentary film India: The Modi Question, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel detain students after Students’ Federation of India (SFI)’s announcement to screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)

