In Pics: Protest for BBC documentary screening

New Delhi: Members of Bhim Army Student Federation gather for screening of the BBC documentary film India: The Modi Question, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Police personnel detain members of Bhim Army Student Federation for planning to screen the BBC documentary film India: The Modi Question, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Police personnel detain members of Bhim Army Student Federation for planning to screen the BBC documentary film India: The Modi Question, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Members of Bhim Army Student Federation being detained by police personnel for planning to screen the BBC documentary film India: The Modi Question, at Delhi University Arts Faculty, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel detain students after Students' Federation of India (SFI)'s announcement to screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)