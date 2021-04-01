In Pics: Qualifying soccer match for World Cup 2022

Duisburg:Germany's keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saves a ball from North Macedonia's Darko Velkoski during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between Germany and North Macedonia in Duisburg, Germany, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Andorra La Vella: Hungary’s Laszlo Kleinheisler kicks the ball to score his side’s third goal during a World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between Andorra and Hungary at the Estadi Nacional stadium in Andorra la Vella, Andorra, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
London:England’s Harry Maguire, center, celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between England and Poland at Wembley stadium in London, England, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Duisburg:North Macedonia’s Eljif Elmas, left, scores the decisive second goal for his side against Germany’s keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between Germany and North Macedonia in Duisburg, Germany, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
London:England’s Harry Maguire, center, scores his side’s second goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between England and Poland at Wembley stadium in London, England, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. AP/PTI Photo

